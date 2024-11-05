DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The origins of Cindy date back to 2016, when the quartet’s lead singer and guitarist Karina Gill discovered an abandoned Squier Stratocaster guitar in her new San Francisco apartment. The result? A dreamy indie debut album released two years later, anchore
Read more
Bay area dream pop outfit CINDY come to Gateshead!
More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.