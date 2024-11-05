Top track

Earthly Belonging

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cindy

The Central Bar
Tue, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Earthly Belonging
Got a code?

About Cindy

The origins of Cindy date back to 2016, when the quartet’s lead singer and guitarist Karina Gill discovered an abandoned Squier Stratocaster guitar in her new San Francisco apartment. The result? A dreamy indie debut album released two years later, anchore Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Bay area dream pop outfit CINDY come to Gateshead!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cindy

Venue

The Central Bar

Half Moon Ln, Gateshead NE8 2AN
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.