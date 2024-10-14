DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Conférence spectacle avec Yann Frisch et Valentine Lossseau
spectacle tout public à partir de 15 ans
salle noire / placement libre / durée 1h30
pas de retardataire en salle
Comment se forment les croyances ? En quoi se distinguent-elles des autres type...
