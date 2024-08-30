Top track

I've Got Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joanna Sternberg + special guests

Grand Junction
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I've Got Me
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

JOANNA STERNBERG

+ Special Guests

Joanna Sternberg is a singer, songwriter, musician and visual artist born/based in New York City.

Sternberg released their acclaimed new album, I’ve Got Me, on Fat Possum Records in June 2023. Produced b...

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM Presents.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joanna Sternberg

Venue

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.