Billie Bossa Nova – Billie Eilish Night

El Club Detroit
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
About

🎶 Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Billie Eilish at Billie Bossa Nova, the ultimate dance party dedicated to the Grammy-winning sensation! 🌌 Join us on Saturday, August 24th, at the atmospheric El Club in Detroit, MI, for a night...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Billie Bossa Nova.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

