Online art marketplace BRUSHWRK are teaming up with creative event runners The Five Points Project to bring you a night of music and art.
Over the last year at every Five Points Jam an artist has been present painting live from start to finish. Drawing in...
Yes! There will be a bar where you can buy alcoholic and soft drinks.
No! We recommend grabbing a bite to eat nearby though at one of Hackney Wick's many good food spots.
Hackney Wick overground station is a 10 minute walk. Pudding Lane DLR station is a 15 minute walk.
Yes! There will be lots of original artworks and prints for sale at great affordable prices.
BRUSHWRK is a marketplace and community fixing everything wrong with the traditional art industry. We help independent artists showcase their incredible work and make a living off their art, and we help art lovers support independent artists. Download the app on the appstore or visit our website.
The Five Points Project is an events community that specialises in the collaboration between live music and art. Not only do they act as a hub for musicians, artists and other creatives to connect, they are fast becoming one of the hottest jam curators London has to offer.
Unfortunately the venue does not have step free access.
There will not be a cloakroom but we will have some rails that you can hang a jacket on.
