Anna Seregina: A Tour Of Anna

MOTH Club
Sun, 15 Sept, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.83
About

The Museum of Anna Seregina’s intimate, gently guided walking tour (temporarily on offer as a sitting tour) of comedian Anna Seregina’s life: past, present, and imagined. A surreal, deeply silly, hour-long exploration of the Soviet-born woman who cannot st...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Knock2Bag.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Seregina

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

