Top track

Happy Mondays - Hallelujah - Club Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adored: Madchester / Baggy / Indie

The Victoria
Sat, 20 Jul, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Happy Mondays - Hallelujah - Club Mix
Got a code?

About

Call the cops ..

London's premier Madchester night is back!

Prepare to experience the ultimate throwback to the iconic Madchester music scene of the late 80s and early 90s. Our club night will transport you back in time with the sounds of legendary Madch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Adored Club (UK).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ross B (Adored)

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.