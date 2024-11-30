Top track

Peet - Isaiah

Peet + 1ère partie

Le VIP
Sat, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Peet est un rappeur, parolier et beatmaker belge, qui puise son inspiration dans des récits personnels, des déboires citadins et des tranches de vie. Sa musique reflète ce qu’il observe, entend et ressent, capturant ainsi l’essence de sa génération. Peet a...

Réservé aux plus de 12 ans
Présenté par Le VIP.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Doors open8:30 pm

