RnB & Slow Jams Day Party - Dublin

The Button Factory
Sun, 16 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyDublin
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following our sold-out debut, The RnB & Slow Jams experience returns to Dublin at The Button Factory.

The hottest link-up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline & @tazerblack host the RnB & Slow Jams Day Party. Expect to get caught up in your feelings and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by R&B Slow Jams Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Button Factory

2 Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open5:00 pm
550 capacity

