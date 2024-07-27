DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Cat Club All Dayer

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 27 Jul, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An all day Summer event hosting a whole range of underground House & Funky Tech DJ's

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.