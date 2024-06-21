DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the people who brought you Wacken Metal Battle 2024, and the studio that produces popular NYC artists...
Visionary Booking and Otter House Studios presents: The Metal Menagerie.
Legendary local acts Anahata and Black Winter, supported by Summon The...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.