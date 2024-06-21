Top track

Anahata - Rust

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Metal Menagerie ft. Anahata, Black Winter, Summon The Plague, Prsyte

The Meadows
Fri, 21 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anahata - Rust
Got a code?

About

From the people who brought you Wacken Metal Battle 2024, and the studio that produces popular NYC artists...

Visionary Booking and Otter House Studios presents: The Metal Menagerie.

Legendary local acts Anahata and Black Winter, supported by Summon The...

This is an 21+ event, WITH ID!
Visionary Booking, Otter House Studios
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anahata , Summon The Plague

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.