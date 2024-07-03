Top track

Dancing Ferret Concerts Presents: Nocturne 2024 Reunion Party

Underground Arts
Wed, 3 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$25.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dancing Ferret Concerts Presents:

Nocturne 2024 Reunion Party at Underground Arts

ft. DJs Jon Gill + Kathy Fadigan + Mike Saga

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Doors + Show: 9:00 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
Dancing Ferret Presents
Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

