Pierdavide Carone - Buonanotte

Pierdavide Carone

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80

About

PIERDAVIDE CARONE | IN CONCERTO

MILANO _ CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

LUNEDÌ 11 NOVEMBRE 2024 | H.21

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Altini Cose
Lineup

Pierdavide Carone

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

