Under The Rug with special guest Basic Printer

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Under The Rug with special guest Basic Printer live at Eddie's Attic!

Under The Rug, the Austin, Texas-based indie outfit, has crafted a unique, heart-on-sleeve musical journey over their decade-long career. Led by the dynamic trio of vocalist and guitari...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Under the Rug

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

