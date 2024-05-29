Top track

Cada momento que te vi

from

Cadavra
Wed, 29 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

from presenta en directo su segundo álbum: MODELO PARA AMAR, con una gira dentro de la iniciativa "Girando Por Salas".

Financiado por INAEM.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
Lineup

from

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

