South House vs. Naija House DC

12 Stories
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$33.79
About

THE FIRST SOUTH HOUSE VS NAIJA HOUSE IN DC OF 2024!

🏡 South House vs 🇳🇬 Naija House

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND! (05/24/24)

The beautiful 12 Stories is the venue!

🏡 South House and 🇳🇬 Naija House sounds by @Kmeta @soundsbytimfields @djjordanjetson @iamd...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Southern Yankee Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

12 Stories

75 District Square Southwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

