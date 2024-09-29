Top track

Voyou - Le Bal (feat. Vanessa Paradis)

Voyou - Bouquet Final

Cabaret Sauvage
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€35.22

About

Quand on parle d’une fin de tournée, on a toujours un petit gout de moins bien.

Ca s’arrete, c’est triste. Si on voyait les choses différemment ?

Après une tournée de 100 dates dans toute la France et dans le monde avec son album Les Royaumes Minuscules,...

Tout public
Présenté par À Gauche de la Lune.
Lineup

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

