DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An absolute legend in the tub tonight! Kid Congo played in The Cramps, The Gun Club, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. You know the drill here. Will rule.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.