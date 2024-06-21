DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beane, Dre Scot

Purgatory
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17
About

Beane is back in NYC after an explosive North American run opening for Tiny Habits. He is an alt-pop artist who’s warm, energetic, and feel good performances have garnered the attention of over 3,000,000 fans world-wide. He invites you to come join the Bea...

This is an all ages event. All attendees must show ID at the door.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beane

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

