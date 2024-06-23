DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucha Goth House: Live Music, Lucha Libre & Variety Show.

Don Quixote
Sun, 23 Jun, 3:00 pm
SportLos Angeles
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Special Meet and Greet with TWIN TRIBES

Live Musical Performances by MS. BOAN and SECOND DIVINE.

Live Lucha Libre (Masked Mexican Wrestling )

Dark Art Performances by IOVXTC & MM with support fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by: Lucha Goth Haus
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

