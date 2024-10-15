DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Miss May I playing the album Apologies are for the Weak in full!
THE SOUND AND FURY OF MISS MAY I IS DEEPLY EMBEDDED IN THE HEARTS AND MINDS OF A LEGION OF FANS. THESE ARE PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS, OF DIFFERENT AGES, WITH DIVERSE LIFE EXPERIENCE,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.