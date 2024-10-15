Top track

Miss May I - A Dance With Aera Cura

Miss May I: Apologies tour

The Glass House
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
$29.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Miss May I playing the album Apologies are for the Weak in full!

THE SOUND AND FURY OF MISS MAY I IS DEEPLY EMBEDDED IN THE HEARTS AND MINDS OF A LEGION OF FANS. THESE ARE PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS, OF DIFFERENT AGES, WITH DIVERSE LIFE EXPERIENCE,...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miss May I, In Hearts Wake, Traitors and 1 more

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

