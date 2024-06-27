DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

obi with Topia and guests live at The Old Queen’s Head

The Old Queens Head
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

obi - East London born pop-rap artist inspired by Bakar, Queen & Fela Kuti. obi's USP is his seemingly boundless energy and creative stage presence that captivates & wow's crowds.

He had his song played on BBC Introducing and Capital Xtra as well as havin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

