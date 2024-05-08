DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for Punk Rock Trivia night! The winner will receive tickets to see Stiff Little Fingers LIVE at the Fonda Theatre on May 22nd
Plus, the Bad Reputation DJs will be in the building spinning tunes immediately after trivia. Featuring Djs Polyester, Jo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.