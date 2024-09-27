DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bellrays plus special guests tba

Live Wire Lounge
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE BELLRAYS

Blues is the teacher. Punk is the Preacher. It’s all about emotion and energy. Experience and

raw talent, spirit and intellect. Exciting things happen when these things collide.

Bob Vennum and Lisa Kekaula made The BellRays happen in 1990 i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Live Wire & Last Rites.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bellrays

Venue

Live Wire Lounge

3394 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60641, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

