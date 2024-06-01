Top track

Studio Murena & Danno - MARIONETTE

NovaraJazz - edizione XXI - ABBONAMENTO

Cortile del Broletto
1 Jun - 9 Jun
GigsNovara
€100The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo avere tagliato il traguardo dei 20 anni, NovaraJazz Festival torna con oltre 30 appuntamenti tra concerti, dj-set, percorsi storico-artistici ed experience alla scoperta delle eccellenze enogastronomiche territoriali lungo l’arco di due intensi weeken...

Tutte le età
Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Lineup

10
Costanza Alegiani, Valerio Corzani, Louis Sclavis and 10 more

Venue

Cortile del Broletto

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 20, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open11:45 am

