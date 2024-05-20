Top track

Green Day - Knowledge

The Rough Quiz

Rough Trade Liverpool
Mon, 20 May, 12:00 am
PartyLiverpool
From £3.09

About

Rough Trade Liverpool presents:

THE ROUGH QUIZ!

Who has more Grammy’s Camelphat or ABBA, Queen and The Who combined? Did you know Motörhead have been played on Mars? Test your music knowledge, deep dive into record history and win special prizes, drinks...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open12:00 am
290 capacity

