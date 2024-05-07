Top track

The Black Wizards - Outlaws

The Black Wizards + Cinnamon Place

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Tue, 7 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€15

About

Madrid Psych Festival presenta una nueva edición de las Mad Psych Sessions con The Black Wizards desde Lisboa presentando las canciones que compondrán su nuevo disco y repasando clásicos.
Estarán abriendo la velada los madrileños Cinnamon Place que con s...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Madrid Psych Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Black Wizards

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

