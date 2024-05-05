Top track

Punchlove - In Reverse

Punchlove Debut UK Show

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 5 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
About

Punchlove - multi-instrumentalists Jillian Olesen, Ethan Williams, Joey Machina, Ian Lange-McPherson, and visual artist Viz Wel--moving into a maze of a house in Brooklyn together was the transition that created the album they had been writing their whole...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Punchlove

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

