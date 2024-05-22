DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Verranno di Notte" di Paolo Rumiz

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In occasione della presentazione di Verranno di Notte di Paolo Rumiz (Feltrinelli, 2024)

Con l’avvicinarsi delle elezioni europee, Paolo Rumiz e Carlo Verdelli si confrontano sul declino dell’Unione, sull’ombra di un fascismo che ha sembianze nuove e av...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:45 pm

