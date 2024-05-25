Top track

Flux #39:Dolphins into the Future + Monopoly Child

Radar Estudios
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

O día 24 Dolphins Into the Future (Lieven Martens, BEL) e Monopoly Child Star Searchers (Spencer Clark, USA) convertirán Radar Estudios nun delirio sónico cheo de elementos da natureza que sirven como un "safe space" no actual clima político de polarizac...

Este es un evento 16+.
Organizado por Radar Estudios
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dolphins Into the Future, Monopoly Child Star Searchers

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

