I Love Sunday pres Pawsa+Jackmaster+Miguelle&Tons

Club Partenopeo
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJNapoli
€24.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Love Sunday presenta:

Pawsa

Jackmaster

Miguelle & Tons

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Tre Punto Zero s.r.l..

Lineup

PAWSA, Jackmaster, Miguelle & Tons

Venue

Club Partenopeo

Via Coroglio, 144, 80124 Napoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
1500 capacity

