Feli Colina

Café Berlín
Tue, 4 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €19.28

About

Luego de su exitosa presentación en su segundo Teatro Coliseo y su reciente lanzamiento junto a la artista revelación, Blair, Feli Colina continúa cosechando éxitos y ahora se prepara para salir de gira.

Además de visitar distintos puntos de Buenos Aires...

Organizado por CHARCO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Feli Colina

Venue

Café Berlín

C, Cost.ª de los Ángeles, 20, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

