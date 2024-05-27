DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Opera, Girls Can't Skate, Fiftylace, and Lex Walton's Public Humiliation Ritual

Purgatory
Mon, 27 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An emerging NYC experimental rock band. Grunge-melodic-sleaze-STEMinist-cheez_inspired-“beautiful”-rock. Loud, loud, loud, cries of misplaced honesty and chunky guitars spilling out into the night. All this and more on May 29, when NYC-based bands Girl’s...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Opera, fiftylace, Girls Can't Skate and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.