Charli XCX - Club classics

Gal Pals: London Pride

EartH
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £7

About Gal Pals

Providing LGBTQIA+ women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in London and Brighton with a safe, expressive queer club night, Gal Pals was formed by two friends in 2015 as a retaliation to the absence of such spaces in the UK. The party’s resident Read more

Event information

Our biggest event of the year is BACK! 💖✨ Join us for London Pride as we throw one of the BIGGEST Pride parties for lesbians, queer women, trans and non-binary people in London 🏳️‍🌈

We’ll be joined by some ✨very special guests ✨ plus our resident DJs p...

Presented by Gals Pals.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gal Pals

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

