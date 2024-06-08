DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fabric Printing (SP 202)

The Vera Project
Sat, 8 Jun, 12:00 pm
WorkshopSeattle
$70.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Do you dream of people wearing your artwork out on the streets? Want to make shirts for your friend’s music project? Level up your fabric printing experience and take home your own printed tote bag in this intermediate-level fabric printing class! In this...

This is an all ages event (Under 14 requires adult supervision)
Presented by The Vera Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Vera Project

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, Washington 98109, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

