Max Fulcrum & the Win + The Moral High Ground + Your French Girlfriend

The Post Bar
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
INFINITY FARM PRESENTS

MAX FULCRUM & THE WIN

THE MORAL HIGH GROUND

YOUR FRENCH GIRLFRIEND

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Infinity Farm.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Max Fulcrum & The Win

The Post Bar

316 High Rd, Tottenham, London N15 4BP, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

