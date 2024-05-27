Top track

Nella - STORM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nella / Garden Slug / Dirt Flirt

The George Tavern
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nella - STORM
Got a code?

About

In honour of her new single ‘Bad Weather’, Nella and The George Tavern are pleased to present a dreamy and ethereal night of queer women & non-binary fronted indie, alternative & dream pop bands!

Aiming to elevate and highlight the voices of women, non-bi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirt Flirt, Nella

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.