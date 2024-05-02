Top track

Jazz Sketches: Fraser and Fraser Play Gershwin

Alfie's
Thu, 2 May, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Introducing Fraser and Fraser! Two of London's finest jazz musicians who are coming together for a special Jazz Sketches show featuring the iconic music of George Gerswhin (Summertime, I've Got Rhythm, Porgy & Bess, Rhapsody in Blue etc)

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

