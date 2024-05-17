Top track

Albert - Leonardo

Albert

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 17 May, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ALBERT | LIVE _ 17.05.2024

MILANO _ ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

