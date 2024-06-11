Top track

Bizarrap - Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52

Bizarrap at Amnesia Live Tour 2024

Amnesia Ibiza
Tue, 11 Jun, 11:59 pm
GigsIbiza
€100The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bizarrap (BZRP) vuelve a Amnesia Ibiza este verano con un evento único en la Terraza el martes 11 de junio. Tras una exitosa residencia de cinco fechas en 2023, Bizarrap regresa a la legendaria localización de la isla para una noche que promete ser inolvid...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bizarrap

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:59 pm

