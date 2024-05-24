Top track

Vinny Vibe & James Kennedy - Ride Like This

Vinny Vibe

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Vinny Vibe & James Kennedy - Ride Like This
About

One of the most charismatic and talented DJ / producers in the US, Vinny Vibe is best known for his dance-pop anthem "Seven Seas", and "Dirty Little Secret Remix". Vinny holds multiple residencies at the top nightclubs in the country. When not performing,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

