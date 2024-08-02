DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Secolare Festival 2024 DAY 1 - Unboxing Worlds
2 Agosto 2024
Nel cuore dell'Alta Murgia un festival musicale in cui scoperta, ascolto, comunità si trasformano in un flusso unico.
Non restare chius* nella tua scatola, apriti al mondo
Lineup annunciata...
