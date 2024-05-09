DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South London singer-songwriter Plumm first started releasing music in 2018, a blend of neo-soul, jazz and blues. In 2022, the BRIT School graduate joined Gilles Peterson’s young musician mentorship programme and released Chameleonic, which encapsulated her
Plumm is a vocalist, composer, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader hailing from South London with proud Welsh heritage.
Acclaimed as one of the most creative and exciting singers coming out of London, she is a genre-bending, stage strutting chameleon; di...
