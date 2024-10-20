Top track

Sega Bodega - Elk Skin

Sega Bodega

Knockdown Center
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sega Bodega - Dennis album tour

18+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sega Bodega

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.