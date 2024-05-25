DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BREAXX

Point Ephémère
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
DJParis
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BREAXX - from Brussels to Paris for the first time!

Avec :

Thaïs (paris) B2B VCR (bxl)

carin kelly (paris)

Kōma (bxl)

__________

The brussels-based collective aims to develop the UK-inspired break music scene in Europe through events and a ra...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carin Kelly, Koma

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.