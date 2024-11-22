DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACTE III
Après un Olympia complet en moins d’une minute en mars dernier (Acte I) et une série de festivals prévus cet été en France, en Belgique et en Suisse (Acte II), Shay annonce une nouvelle date le 22 novembre au Zénith Paris-La Villette !
La rappeu...
