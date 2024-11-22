Top track

Sans Coeur

Shay - Acte III

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ACTE III

Après un Olympia complet en moins d’une minute en mars dernier (Acte I) et une série de festivals prévus cet été en France, en Belgique et en Suisse (Acte II), Shay annonce une nouvelle date le 22 novembre au Zénith Paris-La Villette !

La rappeu...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shay

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

