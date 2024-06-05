DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TEAM ROLFES '321 RULE: LIVE', starring M¥SS KETA

BASE Milano
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LINECHECK WARM UP
TEAM ROLFES presents 321 RULE: LIVE, starring M¥SS KETA

in partnership with BASE Milano

Get ready to warm up your engine for the Linecheck Festival’s edition with an one of a kind evening on June 5th at BASE Milano.
These New York-b...

All ages
Presented by Music Innovation Hub Spa.

2
Team Rolfes, Myss Keta, Club Cringe and 2 more

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

