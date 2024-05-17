DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concierto Invisible

Colegio Mayor Peñafiel
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
GigsValladolid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Anunciamos el día, la hora, el lugar, el precio de las entradas y los sitios donde adquirirlas, pero no desvelamos quién actuará.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Colectivo Laika.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Colegio Mayor Peñafiel

C. Estudios, 6, 47005 Valladolid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

