DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Le retour de la carte blanche à un des artistes les plus talentueux de la scène French Indie Rock ! Suite à l'annulation de son concert à l'International qui a dû fermer ses portes temporairement pour travaux, il reprendra ces sessions accompagné de quelq...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.