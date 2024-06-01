DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guerrin meschino

Artemadia
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GUERRIN MESCHINO

Liberamente tratto da Andrea da Barberino

Scritto e interpretato da Alessandro Ciacci

Con Sara Corsini

E la voce di Alessandro Rossi

Musiche originali dal vivo Alessio Zanovello

Illustrato da Sara Bernardi

Calligrafia Leonardo Cucci...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Alessandro Ciacci

Artemadia

Via Eleonora Fonseca Pimentel 5, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

