GUERRIN MESCHINO
Liberamente tratto da Andrea da Barberino
Scritto e interpretato da Alessandro Ciacci
Con Sara Corsini
E la voce di Alessandro Rossi
Musiche originali dal vivo Alessio Zanovello
Illustrato da Sara Bernardi
Calligrafia Leonardo Cucci...
